Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) PT Lowered to $6.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $747.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $14.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,113,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

