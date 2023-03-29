BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Up 105,000.0% in March

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a growth of 105,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

