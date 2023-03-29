Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $21.44

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ACAD opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.