Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$38.34

Mar 29th, 2023

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UNGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

AP.UN opened at C$24.04 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$23.41 and a 52 week high of C$47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Rating)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)

