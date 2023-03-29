Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target at C$38.34

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AP.UN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,960.00. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AP.UN opened at C$24.04 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$23.41 and a 52 week high of C$47.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

