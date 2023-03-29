Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $158.29

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.29.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in American Water Works by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $173.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

