Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $12.14

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

