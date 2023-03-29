Brokerages Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $12.14

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.
AVDL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %
Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.49.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
