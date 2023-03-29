Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $30.21

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.21.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

