Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) PT at $30.21

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.21.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
Livent Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Trading of Livent
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Livent by 46.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.