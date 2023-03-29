Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) PT at $144.85

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after buying an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.