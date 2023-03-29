Brokerages Set Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price at $51.30

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,705 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.34 and a beta of 1.68. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Further Reading

