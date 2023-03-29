Brokers Set Expectations for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of GPC opened at $161.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

