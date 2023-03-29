Brokers Set Expectations for Tango Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tango Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.