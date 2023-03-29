BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

BRP Trading Down 2.6 %

BRP Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BRP during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.