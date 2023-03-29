BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to $85.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.
BRP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.03 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP
About BRP
BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP (DOOO)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.