BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Lowered to $85.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $74.03 on Monday. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

