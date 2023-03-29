Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).
Burberry Group Price Performance
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,446 ($30.05) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,169.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,421.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Insider Activity at Burberry Group
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Stories
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.