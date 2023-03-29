Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.
eEnergy Group Price Performance
Shares of LON EAAS opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. eEnergy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.91.
eEnergy Group Company Profile
