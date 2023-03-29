Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 15 ($0.18) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON EAAS opened at GBX 3.27 ($0.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. eEnergy Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 12.44 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.91.

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

