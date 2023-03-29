Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after acquiring an additional 800,108 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,044,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,299,315,000 after buying an additional 260,003 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,671,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $945,638,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $727,713,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

