Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $134.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.