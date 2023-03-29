Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,900 shares, an increase of 300,738.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

