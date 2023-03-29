Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.42–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.11.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $10,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $8,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

