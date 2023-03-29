Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 110 at Berenberg Bank

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

