CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €92.00 ($98.92) and last traded at €92.70 ($99.68). Approximately 6,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.90 ($100.97).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWC has been the subject of several research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $675.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.44.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.