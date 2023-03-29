CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $154.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

