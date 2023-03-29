Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.