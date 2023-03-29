Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 2,772 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Corteva by 691.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,916 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,447,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,471,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after buying an additional 828,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

