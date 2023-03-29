Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 85 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $324.23 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.