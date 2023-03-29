Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $630,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.