Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

