Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 835 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

