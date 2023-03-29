Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 257 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

