Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 7,985 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

