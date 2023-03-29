Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.
CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.
Chewy Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE CHWY opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.12 and a beta of 0.79. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $52.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
