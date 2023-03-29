China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 355.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut China Youzan from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get China Youzan alerts:

China Youzan Price Performance

CHNVF opened at C$0.02 on Wednesday. China Youzan has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03.

About China Youzan

China Youzan Limited, an investment holding company, provides online and offline e-commerce solutions in the People's Republic of China, Japan, and Canada. The company operates through five segments: General Trading, Third Party Payment Services, Onecomm, Merchant Services, and Others. It trades in watches and other good; sells integrated smart point of sales devices; and offers third party payment and related consultancy services, as well as third party payment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Youzan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Youzan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.