China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of CYD opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,435,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

