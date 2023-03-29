Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

