Citigroup Downgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,320,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,784,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

