Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.