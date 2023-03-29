Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) & Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Head to Head Contrast

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) and Smart Card Marketing Systems (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Global Solutions 4.11% 23.22% 6.46% Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.8% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Climb Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Smart Card Marketing Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.78 $12.50 million $2.80 18.66 Smart Card Marketing Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Climb Global Solutions and Smart Card Marketing Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Climb Global Solutions and Smart Card Marketing Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Card Marketing Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Climb Global Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Smart Card Marketing Systems.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Smart Card Marketing Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution. The Solutions segment provides cloud solutions and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter. The company was founded by Edwin Huffman Morgens in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, NJ.

About Smart Card Marketing Systems

Smart Card Marketing Systems, Inc. is a fintech and paytech company engaged in providing payment services. The firm offers prepaid cards, value smart storage cards, and payment processing services. The company was founded by Massimo J. N. Barone and Paolo Continelli in 1987 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

