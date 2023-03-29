Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Price Performance

Compagnie Plastic Omnium stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $18.50.

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

