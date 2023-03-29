Comparing Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jasper Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.69 million ($1.03) -1.83 REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.26 -$280.32 million ($6.50) -2.90

Jasper Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jasper Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jasper Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jasper Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.21, suggesting a potential upside of 228.70%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $40.86, suggesting a potential upside of 116.98%. Given Jasper Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jasper Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares Jasper Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jasper Therapeutics N/A -91.86% -74.82% REGENXBIO -248.68% -45.51% -29.55%

Volatility & Risk

Jasper Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Jasper Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jasper Therapeutics beats REGENXBIO on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation. The company's lead product candidate is JSP191, which is in clinical development as a conditioning antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy. It is also developing engineered hematopoietic stem cells product candidates to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

