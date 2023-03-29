Comparing MoneyLion (ML) & Its Competitors

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) is one of 74 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MoneyLion to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion’s peers have a beta of 6.07, indicating that their average stock price is 507% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoneyLion and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MoneyLion Competitors 276 1249 1847 67 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 821.49%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 35.90%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than its peers.

26.4% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of MoneyLion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -54.32% -37.68% -9.99% MoneyLion Competitors -51.45% 2.28% -0.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $340.74 million -$189.07 million -0.69 MoneyLion Competitors $3.70 billion $569.54 million 1.91

MoneyLion’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MoneyLion peers beat MoneyLion on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

