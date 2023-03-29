Compass Point Lowers Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $20.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Credit Suisse Group cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,184,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.