Conn’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conn’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.33. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Conn’s by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 115,611 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Conn’s by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 94,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 2,187.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

