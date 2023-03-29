ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.20.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

