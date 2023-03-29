Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 16,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 161,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 20,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.