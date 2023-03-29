CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $56.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

