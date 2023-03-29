Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

