Consolidated Water (CWCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Consolidated Water Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.
Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWCO shares. TheStreet cut Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
