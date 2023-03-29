Contrasting ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) & Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES)

ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of ASAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ASAP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASAP and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAP $130.00 million 0.46 -$5.23 million ($1.03) -0.28 Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.13 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

ASAP has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASAP and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAP 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ASAP and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAP -131.13% -52.13% -19.80% Auto Parts 4Less Group -271.43% N/A -1,578.69%

Risk & Volatility

ASAP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASAP beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAP

ASAP, Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 27,000 restaurants in approximately 1,000 cities. The company was formerly known as Waitr Holdings Inc. and changed its name to ASAP, Inc. in August 2022. ASAP, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

