Contrasting ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $213.92 million 0.29 -$13.91 million ($0.51) -5.29 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $789.40 million 1.11 $113.19 million $3.12 7.70

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VIA optronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -4.96% -16.79% -6.49% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 14.52% 18.49% 10.50%

Volatility and Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES beats VIA optronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

