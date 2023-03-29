Contrasting FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) & Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFP Marketing and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies $636.87 million 0.02 -$166.27 million ($29.60) -0.06

Profitability

FFP Marketing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies.

This table compares FFP Marketing and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A Shift Technologies -29.89% -420.06% -70.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FFP Marketing and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A Shift Technologies 1 9 0 0 1.90

Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Summary

FFP Marketing beats Shift Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

