Contrasting SoundHound AI (SOUN) and Its Peers

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) is one of 427 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SoundHound AI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SoundHound AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoundHound AI -370.63% -3,813.52% -120.70% SoundHound AI Competitors -59.60% -99.65% -10.11%

Volatility & Risk

SoundHound AI has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.45, indicating that their average stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoundHound AI 0 0 2 0 3.00 SoundHound AI Competitors 1905 12683 26340 605 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoundHound AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SoundHound AI currently has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 145.00%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of SoundHound AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SoundHound AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoundHound AI and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoundHound AI $31.13 million -$115.37 million -0.80 SoundHound AI Competitors $1.89 billion $231.40 million 7.69

SoundHound AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SoundHound AI. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SoundHound AI rivals beat SoundHound AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

