Contrasting Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 0 1 0 2.00 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 70.98%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

11.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $362.21 million 3.18 $1.91 million $0.01 448.45 Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 7.62 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Gaotu Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu 0.71% 0.59% 0.39% Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

